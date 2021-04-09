Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,438 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.30% of Immunovant worth $13,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 30.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,518 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 124.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

IMVT stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.33.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

