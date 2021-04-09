Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $14.25 Million in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 343,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.36% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,326,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,907,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,218,000.

FDMT opened at $40.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDMT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology therapeutic areas.

