Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 15,722 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.14% of RenaissanceRe worth $11,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 590.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,668 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $2,268,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

NYSE RNR opened at $168.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.90 and a 12-month high of $201.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.77%.

RNR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.