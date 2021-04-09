Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.96% of ePlus worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,095,000 after buying an additional 146,691 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,025,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in ePlus by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 123,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in ePlus by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in ePlus by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $96.42 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $59.62 and a one year high of $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $452,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,284.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,863. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

