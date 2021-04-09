Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,856 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of Pentair worth $14,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after buying an additional 325,170 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,124,000 after buying an additional 761,328 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,014,000 after buying an additional 556,527 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,213,000 after buying an additional 70,129 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after buying an additional 219,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $60.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average is $54.06. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.