Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 11,982 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,982 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of Teck Resources worth $12,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Teck Resources by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

