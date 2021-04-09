Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,330 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.25% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $17,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 459.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,411 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 69,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HII opened at $206.64 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $209.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.47 and its 200 day moving average is $168.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

