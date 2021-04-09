Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 15,633 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,633 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.19% of Robert Half International worth $13,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Boston Partners raised its stake in Robert Half International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after buying an additional 1,259,151 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 547.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after buying an additional 1,063,182 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,216,000 after buying an additional 810,840 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Robert Half International by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,488,000 after buying an additional 613,471 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after buying an additional 544,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their target price on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $83.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.58.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.