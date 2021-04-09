Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 17,065 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $60.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $1,584,532.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,416.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

