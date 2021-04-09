Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 22,581 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,581 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.18% of Juniper Networks worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.60 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $155,685.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.