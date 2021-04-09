Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 25,116 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,116 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of Newell Brands worth $14,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,325 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,197,000 after acquiring an additional 263,850 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,700,000 after acquiring an additional 150,094 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 156,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,286,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,239,000 after acquiring an additional 792,621 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

