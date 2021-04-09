Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,589 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.18% of Everest Re Group worth $16,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock opened at $253.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.49. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $256.92.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.40.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

