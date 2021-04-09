Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 437,537 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437,537 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.05% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 78.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALEX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $17.11 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

