Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,806,898 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,806,898 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.37% of The Aaron’s worth $15,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period.

AAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.07 million and a PE ratio of 12.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

