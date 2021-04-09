Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 53,309 Shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,646,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,309 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 8.39% of Drive Shack worth $13,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 1,181.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DS opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. Drive Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $318.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Drive Shack Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

