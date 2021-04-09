Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,731 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.45% of Legend Biotech worth $16,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4,454.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 652.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 32,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18. Legend Biotech Co. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 543.73% and a negative return on equity of 205.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

