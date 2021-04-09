Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 59,138 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,977 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.21% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $15,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 72,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

