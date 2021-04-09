Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 62,330 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,499,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.77% of Ardelyx worth $16,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $775.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARDX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.