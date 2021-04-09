Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 7,322 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of Globe Life worth $16,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,851,000 after purchasing an additional 205,406 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,469,000 after purchasing an additional 166,157 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after purchasing an additional 82,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 260,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

In other Globe Life news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $1,430,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $1,308,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at $73,269,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GL opened at $97.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $102.25.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.