Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 8,371 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,371 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.17% of Williams-Sonoma worth $12,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,792,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,700 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSM stock opened at $185.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

