Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 921,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,859,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.57% of Therapeutics Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,729,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $13,950,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Therapeutics Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:RACA opened at $10.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57. Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp., doing business as Research Alliance Corp. I, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutics Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutics Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.