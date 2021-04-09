PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of PriceSmart worth $17,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PriceSmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PriceSmart by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $1,927,400.00. Also, EVP Brud E. Drachman sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $371,610.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,534.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,474 shares of company stock valued at $18,206,216. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSMT opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.