PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $96.36, but opened at $87.03. PriceSmart shares last traded at $88.02, with a volume of 6,385 shares.

The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $120,558.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,051,461.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $693,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,678 shares in the company, valued at $16,412,062.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 186,474 shares of company stock worth $18,206,216 over the last three months. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PriceSmart by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.99.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

