Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Cap of $3.58 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 65.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,789,712 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.