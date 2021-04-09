Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRMW. TD Securities cut their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of PRMW opened at $16.85 on Friday. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 646.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

