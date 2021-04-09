Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 36,261 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,261 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Nexstar Media Group worth $22,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXST. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after buying an additional 303,321 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,992,000 after buying an additional 158,263 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 282,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,821,000 after buying an additional 110,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 99,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 74,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $147.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

