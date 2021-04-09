Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,913 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,435 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of First Solar worth $25,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

First Solar stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average of $88.01.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $118,867.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at $634,751. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $233,437.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,421.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,096. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

