Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 505,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,916,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 84.32% of Principal Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,031,000.

Principal Quality ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. Principal Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78.

