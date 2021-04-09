Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,601 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 15,883 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of NetApp worth $23,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NetApp by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 842,142 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $55,784,000 after purchasing an additional 228,513 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in NetApp by 1,835.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 417,284 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 395,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.89 and a 52 week high of $75.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

