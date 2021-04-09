Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 229.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 274,663 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.36% of MYR Group worth $23,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in MYR Group by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,629,000 after buying an additional 22,262 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after purchasing an additional 29,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

MYR Group stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $76.23.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $607.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.65 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,730.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.