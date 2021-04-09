Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.74 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of PerkinElmer worth $22,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,219 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 991.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,373,000 after buying an additional 502,428 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after buying an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,803,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,021,000 after buying an additional 400,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $131.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.37 and its 200 day moving average is $135.27. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.70 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

