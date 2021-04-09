Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.08 Million Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.75% of ChampionX worth $23,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ChampionX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38,221 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in ChampionX by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,439,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 607,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 53,770 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $20.81 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

