Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.33 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Paylocity worth $23,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Paylocity by 58.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

PCTY stock opened at $189.07 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $84.48 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.67 and its 200-day moving average is $189.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

