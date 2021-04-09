Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.44 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 127,747 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Occidental Petroleum worth $23,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,512,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,864,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $34,429,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,524,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Truist Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

