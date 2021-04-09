Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.17 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of WestRock worth $24,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WRK stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $54.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. WestRock’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

