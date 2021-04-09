Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.88 Million Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,164 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $24,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $758,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,016,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

In related news, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,708,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,240 shares in the company, valued at $790,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,963 shares of company stock worth $8,703,891. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.