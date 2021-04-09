Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.39 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Steel Dynamics worth $25,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $52.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

