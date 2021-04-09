Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.66 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Carlisle Companies worth $25,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $301,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.43.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $169.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $170.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

