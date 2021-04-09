Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,818,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,341 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.92% of Independence Realty Trust worth $24,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 226,865 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 69,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

