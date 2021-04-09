Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 66,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Select Medical worth $22,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Select Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 84,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $540,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,140,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,793,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,391 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,334 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

