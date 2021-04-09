Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,234 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Nucor worth $25,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,401,000 after purchasing an additional 113,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nucor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,282,000 after purchasing an additional 44,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nucor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nucor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,564,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,228,000 after acquiring an additional 27,111 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $79.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.18.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

