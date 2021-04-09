Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 134,419 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,865 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,419 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.19% of First Merchants worth $24,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 67,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,629,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

In other news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.56.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.