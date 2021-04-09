Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 199,114 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 200.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,114 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.91% of Papa John’s International worth $25,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,953,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.64 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average is $87.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $469.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About Papa John's International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

