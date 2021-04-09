Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 333,259 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,259 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.05% of Revolve Group worth $22,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 346.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 123,104 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Revolve Group by 807.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Revolve Group by 225.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 150,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.41.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO David Pujades sold 38,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,446,658.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,200,022 shares of company stock worth $84,805,269. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $51.02 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $55.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

