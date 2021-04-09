Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Hub Group worth $25,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $65.98 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $68.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average of $57.01.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

