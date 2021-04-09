Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of PRA Health Sciences worth $24,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,873,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,296,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 539,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,705,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 495.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after buying an additional 411,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,069,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRAH stock opened at $156.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.46. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $83.52 and a one year high of $158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.89.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

