Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 28,028 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $25,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

