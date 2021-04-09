Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Quaker Chemical worth $23,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,464,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,078,000 after purchasing an additional 35,317 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $7,208,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 410,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,618,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KWR opened at $239.98 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $119.18 and a one year high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.63 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.82.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $385.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.