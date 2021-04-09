Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,806 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,806 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Kansas City Southern worth $24,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,756,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock opened at $262.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $269.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.76.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

