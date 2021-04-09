Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,001 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,001 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Citizens Financial Group worth $22,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $44.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.04.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.